VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski promised that the future VMRO led Government will review the recent huge increase of salaries of Government officials and political appointees. The salaries were increased by whopping 78 percent, in a move which included turning to the Constitutional Court (whose justices also received the increase).

Our experience is that whatever we propose in Parliament, even if it is most brilliant, it gets rejected by the coalition. We would be happy to propose a revision of this increase, but it will be rejected. Let’s be practical – in a few months we will have a new, VMRO led Government, and we will review the salaries then, Mickoski said.