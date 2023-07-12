By applying the ‘civic bonds”, the Governments takes the money from the banks and the citizens and invests it in tenders and shady businesses, VMRO-DPMNE claims.

The party points out that the very fact that the ‘civic bond’ will yield larger interest than the bank deposits will stimulate withdrawal of the citizens’ money from the banks, also reducing by that the available funds for crediting the citizens and the economy.

“The thesis that they will use the money for developmental projects is a lie. If thee money was intended for developmental projects, than the bond would have been developmental or project-oriented, not civic. As it is now, it offers a lot of room for shady businesses and deals bhind closed doors”, the party reacts.

The ‘civic bonds’ amount to €50 million, which is 20% of the banks’ deposits. The bonds are also limited to a period of two years, which denies any intention of long-term developmental projects, VMRO-DPMNE concludes.