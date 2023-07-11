Only 4% of Macedonian citizens declared having enough money to pay for the monthly expenses without a problem, 64% can barely do that, while 29% said that their salaries are far from enough for a family’s basic needs, the latest IRI poll revealed.

What is different from other years is that 3.5 years ago, the percentage of those with no financial problems was 9%, while only 17% were in the bottom category.

Almost half of the citizens – 45% – said their life is worse than it was a couple of years ago, similar to the last year – 53%.