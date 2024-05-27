The Energy Regulatory Commission has announced the new fuel prices that will apply from tonight at midnight.

The retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 gasoline is reduced by 0.50 den/liter, in relation to the retail price determined by the decision to determine the highest retail prices of petroleum products and fuels for transportation from 20.05.2024 and thus the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 is 82.50 den/liter.

The retail price of EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline is reduced by 1.00 den/liter, in relation to the retail price determined by the decision to determine the highest retail prices of petroleum products and fuels for transportation from 20.05.2024 and thus the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-98 is 84.50 den/liter.

The retail prices of EURODIESEL (D-E V) and Extra light household oil (EL1) are increased by 0.50 den/liter, in relation to the retail prices determined by the decision to determine the highest retail prices of oil derivatives and fuels for transport from 20.05.2024 and therefore the retail price of EURODIESEL (D-E V) is 73.50 den/liter, while the retail price of Extra light household oil (EL-1) is 73.00 den/ lit.

The retail price of the fuel oil M-1 NS is reduced by 0.176 den/kg, in relation to the retail price determined by the decision to determine the highest retail prices of petroleum products and fuels for transportation from 20.05.2024 and thus the retail price of the fuel oil M-1 NS is 42.453 den/kg.

From May 28, 2024, from 00:01, the maximum prices of petroleum products will be:

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 95 82.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS motor gasoline – 98 84.50 (denars/liter)

Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 73.50 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 73.00 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS 42,453 (denars/kilogram)