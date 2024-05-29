Pakomak announced in a press release on Wednesday that ten million bottles and tin cans have been collected by their reverse vending machines since their introduction in 2021.

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone in three years. The bottles and tin cans collected by the vending machines are clean waste that can be recycled and reused to create new plastic beverage bottles. It’s significant that citizens recognize the importance of smart waste management and dedicate their time to recycling. We also extend our gratitude to the Swiss Embassy for their long-term and continued support of our efforts,” the company stated.

Pakomak highlighted that the plastic bottles and tin cans collected can be recycled into packaging, and PET plastic bottles can be recycled and reused to produce the same type of bottle, reducing CO2 emissions by approximately 60 percent.

“These practices align with the latest EU standards for a circular economy, which we need to implement as well,” the company added.

Pakomak also mentioned plans to continue expanding its network by installing new reverse vending machines throughout the country. Additionally, the company is actively engaged in educational activities and campaigns to raise public awareness about healthy green habits and smart waste management.