Real Madrid extended their lead in LaLiga with a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, Rodrygo scoring both goals. Girona kept their Champions League hopes alive with a late goal from Cristhian Stuani to beat Real Betis 3-2. Artem Dovbyk’s brace wasn’t enough for Betis as PSG’s ten men secured a 2-0 victory over Marseille, equalling the Ligue 1 record for consecutive away games without defeat. In the Bundesliga, Stuttgart drew 3-3 with Heidenheim in a dramatic match, while Augsburg’s four-game winning streak ended with a 1-1 draw against Cologne. Darmstadt fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bochum at the bottom of the table.