The Macedonian basketball national team commenced the qualifiers for the European Championship with a setback (69:74) against Estonia, a home defeat that diminishes the prospects of qualifying for the EuroBasket finals in 2025.

Alek Yonchevski’s team outperformed the opponent in the first half and notably in the second period, where they achieved a positive margin of nine points. However, they entered the halftime break with a seven-point lead in favor of Macedonia.