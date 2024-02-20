Crystal Palace has appointed Oliver Glasner as their manager following the departure of Roy Hodgson. The 49-year-old Austrian, who previously led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League success in 2022, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Premier League club, lasting until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

The announcement of Hodgson’s departure came just hours before a league game against Everton. The 76-year-old, who had been hospitalized after falling ill during a training session, is reported to be “out of hospital and doing well.”

Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish expressed his delight at welcoming Glasner to the club, citing his outstanding record and belief that he is the right manager to lead the team forward. Glasner is known for his ambitious and attacking approach, and the club sees him as a good fit to maximize the potential of their talented young squad.

In a statement, Hodgson expressed his fondness for the club, emphasizing its special significance to him. Over six seasons, Hodgson enjoyed working with top-class players and staff, describing the experience as fulfilling his passion for football every day.