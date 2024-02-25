Rafael Nadal provided the Serbian tennis player with special company on his flight to the United States for the Masters in Indian Wells. The meeting in the plane was also utilized by the two fiercest competitors on the field for a picture that they shared on social media.While they played an ATP record 59 doubles matches together on the court, Nadal and Djokovic are close friends off the court and don’t hide it at all. Although they haven’t faced off in a formal match because of the Spanish tennis player’s injuries, Djokovic currently has a 30:29 advantage.

While Djokovic holds the record with 24 Grand Slam victories, Rafael Nadal won 22 during his career.