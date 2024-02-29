Spain, the reigning World Cup champions, extended their impressive streak by clinching the inaugural women’s Nations League title with a convincing 2-0 victory over France on Wednesday.

Throughout the match, Spain maintained control, leaving France with only a couple of half-chances.

Aitana Bonmatí, named FIFA women’s player of 2023, shattered the deadlock in the 32nd minute with a formidable side-footed finish. Mariona Caldentey sealed the deal in the 53rd minute.

Later on Wednesday, Germany and the Netherlands will compete for the third-place position. The victor will secure the last European spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where Spain and hosts France have already secured qualification.