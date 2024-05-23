Novak Djokovic defeated Yannick Hanfman 2:0 (6:3, 6:3) to start the tournament in Geneva without letting him catch him off guard.Rain stopped the match in the first set when Djokovic was up 5:3, but he resumed his serve to win the set and take a 1-0 lead.

Hanfman unexpectedly seized the lead with 3:0 in the second set after playing a better match; nevertheless, Djokovic persisted and won six straight games for the eventual victory at 2:0.

Djokovic will compete against the winner of the match between Greekspor and Shapovalov to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.