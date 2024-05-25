Behind two first-half goals from their teenage phenoms, Manchester United defeated rival Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo scored within 10 minutes of each other to put United ahead 2-0 before halftime. City, the four-time reigning Premier League champions, pulled a goal back via Jeremy Doku in the final minutes of regulation but were unable to find an equalizer.

“Incredible. Nobody believed in us. But we’re a team, all together. We fought, the game of our lives,” Garnacho said.

It’s the 13th time that Manchester United has won the FA Cup in the tournament’s 143-year existence, second only to 14-time champion Arsenal. The victory also earned Manchester United a spot in the 2024-24 UEFA Europa League, Europe’s second-tier club competition.City, this season’s Premier League champions, were hoping to become the first club to win the domestic double in back-to-back seasons.