Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp playfully jabbed at Premier League rivals including Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea during his farewell event with fans at the M&S Bank Arena. He joked about off-limit topics like referees and financial matters, and expressed gratitude towards Liverpool’s owners while taking a light-hearted swipe at Chelsea’s managerial changes. Klopp also discussed his man-management philosophy and expressed confidence in his successor, Arne Slot. Emotional moments included Klopp being moved to tears by fan chants at Anfield. He will continue as an ambassador for the LFC Foundation, with event proceeds benefiting charity.