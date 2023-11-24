It’s a positive turn of events for Manchester United as defender Luke Shaw has finally returned to training after a lengthy spell out due to a muscle injury sustained back in August. His absence has left a significant gap at left-back, compounded by Tyrell Malacia’s injury. To cover for Shaw’s absence, the team brought in Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon on loan and utilized Sofyan Amrabat, Diogo Dalot, and even Victor Lindelof for cover.

Shaw’s return is eagerly anticipated, considering his pivotal role in United’s successes last season. His absence has coincided with an inconsistent start for Erik ten Hag’s side, teetering on the brink of Champions League elimination and grappling with five losses in their first 12 Premier League matches, leaving them in sixth position.

However, despite Shaw’s return, United’s injury concerns persist. Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund joined a substantial injury list before the international break, while goalkeeper Andre Onana also encountered an issue while representing Cameroon. The situation remains challenging for United ahead of their upcoming clash with Everton at Goodison Park.