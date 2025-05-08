US born cardinal Prevost chosen as Pope Leo XIV

American Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected today as the new Pope. He assumed the name Leo XIV. Large crowds gathered at St. Peter square in Rome to welcome the new Pope, who addressed the faithful in Italian and Spanish.

Dearest brothers and sisters, this was the first greeting of the risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God. I, too, would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families and all people, wherever they are; and all the peoples, and all the earth: Peace be with you. We have to look together how to be a missionary Church, building bridges, dialogue, always open to receiving with open arms for everyone, like this square, open to all, to all who need our charity, our presence, dialogue, love, the Pontiff said in his first address.

The Conclave of the Catholic Church had one failed deliberation before the white smoke rose above the Sistine Chapel. The Chicago born 69 year old Pope was a missionary in Peru and led the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.

Some initial political commentary about Pope Leo focused on tweets he has made. In them he has criticized US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance (himself a convert to Catholicism) over their strict migration policies.