 Skip to main content
09.05.2025
Republika English Latest news
Friday, 9 May 2025

VMRO will initiate an increase in the number of municipalities

Macedonia

08.05.2025

Ivica Tomovski, head of the SOZR Government office, said that the VMRO-DPMNE party will initiate an increase in the number of municipalities after the local elections this fall.

In an interview, Tomovski said that VMRO-DPMNE will evaluate its mayoral candidates according to three parameters – polls, support within the party structures and positive results they have shown so far.

Tomovski also dismissed claims from SDSM leader Venko Filipce that VMRO-DPMNE is down significantly in the latest polls. “He hasn’t shown any polls. I call him to publicly reveal them. But I’m assured that is not the case – if it were, we would see protests in the streets and calls for early general elections”, Tomovski said during his Kanal 5 interview.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 07.05.2025
Mickoski declares end to corruption and nepotism
Macedonia  | 06.05.2025
Nikoloski: the fast railroad will be our golden goose
Macedonia  | 05.05.2025
Talks on Taravari’s position in the Government will continue until the end of the month