VMRO will initiate an increase in the number of municipalities

Ivica Tomovski, head of the SOZR Government office, said that the VMRO-DPMNE party will initiate an increase in the number of municipalities after the local elections this fall.

In an interview, Tomovski said that VMRO-DPMNE will evaluate its mayoral candidates according to three parameters – polls, support within the party structures and positive results they have shown so far.

Tomovski also dismissed claims from SDSM leader Venko Filipce that VMRO-DPMNE is down significantly in the latest polls. “He hasn’t shown any polls. I call him to publicly reveal them. But I’m assured that is not the case – if it were, we would see protests in the streets and calls for early general elections”, Tomovski said during his Kanal 5 interview.