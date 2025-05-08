Kasami says Taravari might be out of the Government in a few days

Arben Taravari will remain Healthcare Minister for a few more days, warned Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami, who is one of the leaders in the ruling VLEN coalition. VLEN is in dispute with Taravari whose Alliance of Albanians left the coalition and is even reportedly considering joining forces with DUI. VLEN leaders yesterday met with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski to discuss the situation with Taravari.

We will see how much longer he is there, in a few days. We have determined a schedule of activities for the coming days, and what is important is that we agreed that there will be no cooperation between DUI and the Government. Of course, there will be concrete activities in the coming days, Kasami said.