Kasami: Taravari must leave the Government but officials from his party are welcome to stay

Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami – one of the leaders of the VLEN coalition – said that there is no room for Healthcare Minister and Alliance of Albanians leader Arben Taravari in the Government, but that Alliance officials and members can stay. Kasami said that this was agreed by VLEN leaders with Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, after Taravari left VLEN and began to flirt with their arch-rival, the DUI party.

Arben Taravari won’t be part of the Government, but members of the Alliance of Albanians who don’t agree with him can remain in the executive. Arben Taravari is the chief supporter of the idea of cooperation with DUI. There can be no agreement with anyone who supports with Ali Ahmeti, such a person can’t be part of the Government, Kasami said.

Kasami, who is leader of the BESA party that is integral part of VLEN, added that parts of Taravari’s Alliance of Albanians party can remain in the coalition. “Any Alliance member who does not agree with Taravari’s cooperation with Ali Ahmeti is welcome to remain part of the Government”.