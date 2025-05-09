Venko Filipce acknowledges having a Dubai visa

SDSM leader Venko Filipce acknowledged that he has a Dubai visa, but insists that it was not given to him as part of an investment package. The allegation against Filipce, levelled by VMRO-DPMNE, was that he, along with his top political ally Zoran Zaev, has moved proceeds from corrupt actions to Dubai, which has given him a so-called “golden visa” to protect him from extradition.

In an interview, Filipce today said that he has a visa to the Arab Emirates, but that it was issued to him because he was considering working as a doctor there.

Before I became SDSM leader or member of Parliament I was negotiating to work in a private hospital in Dubai and the talks were proceeding well. But, after I became party leader, the talks were put on stand=by. That is why I have a Dubai visa, Filipce said.

A number of major corruption scandals were linked with his tenure as Healthcare Minister, and Zaev is frequently in Dubai and is reportedly investing heavily there. This fueled allegations that both have sought special types of visas to protect themselves from scrutiny.