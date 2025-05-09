Frosina’s killer acknowledged guilt, the family demands the harshest possible penalty

21 year old Vasil Jovanov admitted guilt in the trial for the murder of 22 year old designer student Frosina Kulakova, who he ran over at high speed in a busy pedestrian crossing in Skopje.

Yes judge, I’m guilty. I want to express my deepest regret for what I have done, Jovanov said.

The tragedy raised questions about the already poorly regarded judiciary in Macedonia, as Jovanov was only given a juvenile detention order for a prior drug trafficking charge.

Todor Kulakov, Frosina’s father, asked the court to hand down the harshest possible penalty. “Vasil’s acknowledgement of guilt does not diminish our pain. We demand the strongest penalty for taking away Frosina’s life”.

The law provides a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.