Macedonia today marked the Day of Europe and Victory Day over fascism. In that honor, a delegation of the Government and delegations from various institutions and organizations visited the partisan cemetery in Skopje.

Today we celebrate peace, unity and shared values that unity us as European peoples. Our path toward Europe is a path of dignity, work and hope. Maceodnia belongs to Europe, with its identity, culture and vision for the future! Today we must not forget about the enormous sacrifices that we, as a people, gave in the struggle against fascism. Thousands of Macedonian partisans laid their lives for the freedom we enjoy today, the Prime Minister added.

The day also marks the 10th anniversary of the terrorist attack on Kumanovo, carried out at the start of the Colored Revolution by a well armed and prepared group of Albanian attackers who crossed over from Kosovo. In the two days of fighting, eight Macedonian special police force members were killed, as were 14 of the terrorists – while the rest were captured.

Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski today attended the meeting convened y EU diplomatic representative Kaja Kalas in Lvov, where foreign ministers from Europe called for the creation of a special war crimes tribunal for the war in Ukraine. The ministers declared their support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, the leader of the populist Levica party Dimitar Apasiev, who is also a member of Parliament, attended the Victory Day parade in Moscow. Apasiev met like-minded Communist officials in Moscow and evoked the partisan struggle in Macedonia during the Second World War.