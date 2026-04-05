Explosives found in Serbia, near a key pipeline supplying Russian gas to Hungary

Serbia today informed that it has prevented a terrorist attack aimed against the Turk Stream gas pipeline. President Aleksandar Vucic said that a 4 kilogram bomb was prepared to destroy a section of the pipeline in the northern Serbian province of Vojvodina, close to the border with Hungary.

Serbian special forces were dispatched to the region, and Hungary announced that it is deploying its armed forces to protect its section of the pipeline, that is a key energy supply artery bringing Russian gas to central Europe. Hungarian authorities clearly pointed the finger at Ukraine, as they did after a series of attacks on the Druzhba pipeline that stopped Russian oil flows to Hungary and Slovakia. Hungarian officials were warning that after Druzhba, Ukraine will strike against Turk Stream, in an attempt to cause disruptions in Hungary in the run-up to the general elections.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban summoned the national security council today to discuss the energy crisis that the country is facing.