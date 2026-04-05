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06.04.2026
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Monday, 6 April 2026

Painter Rodoljub Anastasov dies aged 91

Culture

05.04.2026

Leading Macedonian painter Rodoljub Anastasov has died today aged 91.

Anastasov graduated at the Belgrade art academy in 1962. Shortly after, he was arrested as a political prisoner of the Yugoslav regime, and sent to the Goli Otok island gulag for two years.

His massive opus includes representations of the modern Skopje architecture, hopeful portrayals of humanity in vast spaces and images of isolation that drive to reflection.

In 2011, Rodoljub Anastasov gifted 349 of his works to the Museum of the city of Skopje.

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