Government reduces gas import duty, extends the fuel tax break

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today announced a significant decrease in the tax duty for fuel, reducing it by 4 denars per liter of diesel and 2 denars per liter of unleaded gas.



This will significantly reduce the price of fuel and will protect living standards of our citizens. At the emergency meeting of the Government, it was also decided to extend the reduction in the VAT tax on fuels from 18 to 10 percent until April 20th. Without the reduction of the import duty, a liter of diesel would have reached over 102 denars, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

The Prime Minister also informed that the OKTA distributor has decided, after talks with the Government, to extend its discount of 3 denars per liter of diesel and 2 denars per liter of gas until the end of April.

With all this, we have potentially reduced the price of diesel by 7 denars per liter, said Mickoski.