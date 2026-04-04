Mickoski: Filipce is trying to win the favor of the Bulgarian public

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski rejected accusations from SDSM party leader Venko Filipce over the stalled EU integration, and said that Filipce continues to try to ingratiate himself with foreign countries. Filipce today said that Macedonia lost its EU perspective and again urged quick acceptance of the Bulgarian demands that Macedonia amends its Constitution.

We know this rhetoric from SDSM. They are the soft underbelly of the Macedonian identity, promoting spineless policies. SDSM is positioning itself in front of the Bulgarian public and is working hard as a local branch of some of the parties contesting the elections among our eastern neighbor. Instead of trying to win the approval of the Macedonian citizens they are more concerned with ingratiating themselves with the Bulgarian politicians. That is what SDSM’s European path looks like. The good news is that after the next elections this political party will be a marginal party, said Mickoski.