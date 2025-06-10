Work has begun on the gas connector with Greece

Work on the gas pipeline connection with Greece has begun, and talks are on-going to extend it into Serbia, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

This project was stuck in place for seven years under the previous Government. We fast-tracked it, signed the contract and now work has begun. I hope that very soon we will all be able to witness its opening. Unlike the pipeline with Bulgaria, this one is a two-way line, and I hope that work will soon begin on the northern connector with Serbia. This will put our country on the map of gas transit corridors, with the terminal in Alexandropoli as its source, able to receive gas from Azerbaijan, Qatar and elsewhere and transport it to central Europe, Mickoski said.