11.06.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 11 June 2025

EU and the Government working on a major project for the city of Kocani

Macedonia

10.06.2025

The European Union will invest heavily in the city of Kocani, which is reeling from the devastating nightclub fire, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Regarding the government’s support for Kocani, it will continue. We are working hard on a project that will be of historic importance for the city, and will directly help the lives of every single citizen of Kocani. We are working on this with the European Union, and it will dramatically improve the living conditions there. Details of tis project will soon be made public, Mickoski said.

