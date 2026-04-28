Dubai issued Venko Filipce a “golden visa” usually given to substantial investors

SDSM leader Venko Filipce has a so-called “golden visa”, issued by the United Arab Emirates, to work as a manager for investments in a company, reports Alfa TV. The TV station, that has been publicly attacked by Filipce for weeks, published the Dubai visa today, which it has received from whistleblowers. According to the document, Filipce misled the public when he said that he has a “golden visa” that was issued to him to work in Dubai as a doctor.

The visa was issued in September 2023, near the end of the SDSM regime, and is valid for 10 years. Filipce was supposed to work in the Ras al Khaimah industrial zone, in a company registered for investments and management.

Filipce’s mentor Zoran Zaev is also frequently in Dubai and was reportedly investing heavily in real-estate in the Arab city. Filipce and Zaev were once filmed during a loud party in Dubai where singer Haris Dzinovic was performing. It’s unclear whether Filipce was given the visa through a Zaev owned company. According to Alfa TV, this type of visas are usually given to wealthy foreign businessmen who come to invest in Dubai – the sum for a 10 year visa is usually about 500,000 USD. Both Zaev and Filipce had difficulty explaining the origin of the funds they are reportedly squirreling in the Emirates.

Alfa journalists asked Filipce about the visa today during his press conference. The SDSM leader reacted nervously, again lashing out to the journalists who he was recently threatening that they will lose their jobs and their TV station. “Stop defocusing with these questions, with golden visas, what has it got to do with the context of our press conference? Stop with the fake news, with your campaigns, the people have real problems and you ask me about golden visas, buildings and Haris Dzinovic”, Fiipce said.