Sali: Macedonia is working on 10 EU related issues, six of which are nearly finished

Macedonia is working on ten sizable EU reform projects, six of which are nearly finished, said Deputy Prime Minister in charge of EU affairs Bekim Sali. Sali was speaking after an interview by Austrian member of the European Parliament Thomas Waitz, who is the rapporteur on Macedonia, and who said that there was no reform progress in the past year.

The report of the European Commission is positive and 16 out of 21 points have been accepted. That is an excellent sign for us. The warnings from Commissioner Kos and MEP Waitz are about the coming period, until June, when we have 10 critical points whose implementation entered into its grace period. We are working on all issues, and I believe that their warnings are a preventive sign for our country, that we should work harder, said Sali.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that he excepts that most of the issues will be finished in time.