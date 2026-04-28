Macedonia is the new cadet handball champion of the world

The Macedonian men’s cadet handball team are the new world champions, after beating Israel 38:32.

Macedonia secured the title in the final game of the World School Handball Championship, that took place in Skopje. Our team held the lead throughout the match, and at halftime we had a six goals cushion. Israel was able to reduce Macedonia’s lead down to two, but could not overturn the match.

The game was marked by the arrest of an activist from the far left Levica party. who brought a Palestinian flag to the hall.