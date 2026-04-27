Cento files charges against the key prosecutor in the politicized April 27th trial

Jane Cento, one of the most prominent political prisoners sentenced in the April 27th trial, announced today that he is filing charges against then lead prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska. According to Cento, who did not name Ruskoska by name, her actions raise serious questions about the conduct of the mass trial that was used to blackmail three members of Parliament to vote for the imposed name change in 2018.

We as people have faced eight years of systemic injustice. Today we are formally filing a criminal charge against a former prosecutor for well grounded suspicions of obstruction of justice and abuse of position, said Cento, who is the great-grandson of Macedonia’s first post-war President Metodija Andonov – Cento, who was himself prosecuted by the Communist regime.

Cento said that he and several other organizers of the April 27th protests submitted to the prosecution evidence about the way in which the investigation into the 2017 incident at the Parliament was conducted. The evidence poitns that a high official was in communication with a key witness in the April 27th trial, and that a brother of a high ranking official was connected to a witness.

This all points to likely arrangements with the prosecutor and to the content of the testimony by the witness, said Cento.

A total of 15 participants in the protest on April 27th 2017 were sentenced to long prison terms on dubious terrorism charges – Cento was given 13 years. Prosecutor Ruskoska was since removed from the service, but the judge of the politically motivated trial – Dobrila Kacarska – was rewarded by the Zaev regime with a seat in the Constitutional Court.