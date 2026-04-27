DUI wants a vote on the Bulgarian demands, Mickoski says that they and SDSM just want to humiliate the country again

The DUI led group in Parliament initiated today the gathering of signatures from other members of Parliament in favor of accepting the Bulgarian demands. DUI official Blerim Bexheti said that 30 members of Parliament can initiate amending of the Constitution and called on other party groups to join DUI in this process – to accept the Bulgarian demand that Macedonia must pre-emptively include the Bulgarian community in its Constitution.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski responded today to this attempt by DUI saying that this is in line with the position of SDSM – that Macedonia must make the concessions at any cost.

Here, where we stand, in 2018, while the name was forcibly being changed, there was a billboard promising that soon we will have free healthcare, quality education, higher pensions and scholarships. Did SDSM deliver on this promise? No. Only a few of them went from paupers to millionaires. And today, those same millionaires, without an ounce of shame, tell the Macedonian citizens that we should kneel once again and undermine our dignity. They will make a few more millions if we sign another blank piece of paper, said Mickoski, evoking the promises SDSM and DUI made that the name change will lead to quick EU membership.