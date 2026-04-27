Mickoski says that the truth about the April 27th trial must become public

The trial about the April 27th incident was a politically motivatd case prepared by the previosu Government. In my opinion, innocent people were declared terrorists. They did some violations and should be held repsonsible for that, but they are innocent on the terrorism charges, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski on the anniversary of the storming of the Parliament that was provoked by the irregular election of an SDSM – DUI nominated Speaker.

We now have judges and prosecutors ready to testify about the staged trials, the pressure and the blackmails. As a country we can move forward only if we resolve two issues: how did Katica Janeva empower her prosecutors to engage in terror against Macedonian citizens? And what is the truth about April 27th, said Mickoski.

The trial was used to blackmail a group of members of Parliament to vote in favor of the imposed name change, as well as to discourage protests as the public witnessed the draconian sentencing of the protest organizers and activists.