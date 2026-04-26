Nikoloski: the budget is in excellent condition

The budget is in excellent condition – there is money in the public coffers when they are not being stolen, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

We have an honest approach, with no corruption or crime. In such conditions money can be found. International creditors are also prepared to invest when they see a transparent process, said Nikoloski.

In an interview he added that the European Union has been very supportive of the strategic infrastructure projects that his department is developing.

The EU is very interested in Corridor 8 and considers it the second most important NATO corridor. It begins in Italy, and through Albania, lake Ohrid, Skopje, Sofia, Burgas and Vrana ends in Odessa. It is very important for the current global events, said Nikoloski, adding that there is also a lot of interest in the north-south Corridor 10 that goes from Athens to Helsinki.

We are fortunate that two pan-European corridors intersect east of Skopje and a third corridor moves along side Macedonia – in Bulgaria. We are using this unique position, said the Deputy Prime Minister.