Mickoski meets with representatives of the Macedonian community in Serbia

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today with representatives of the Macedonian community in Serbia. Mickoski, who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski and Deputy EU Minister Viktorija Trajkov, said that the meeting was held to enable coordination and communication between Macedonians in Serbia and their native country.

We held a constructive dialogue on our shared vision for the fuure. The focus was to send a strong message for unity for the Macedonians in Serbia, said the office of the Prime Minister.

Soon the two countries will mark the 80th anniversary of the organized settlement of Macedonians in Vojvodina, in the aftermath of the Second World War.