Nikoloski: the Ohrid – Kicevo highway is nearly completed

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski announced that construction of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway is nearing its end.

The forgotten project everyone had given up on is almost finished. A total of 37 kilometers are completed and we expect to finish the remainder by the end of the year. There are challenges related to UNESCO about the section from Struga to the Kafasan border crossing. We will talk to them, and it’s not an issue of whether there will be a highway, but what route will it take, said Nikoloski.

Nikoloski, who is also Transportation Minister, said that there are on-going preparations for an expressway section between Kumanovo and Stracin, that would complete the north-eastern section of Corridor 8 toward Bulgaria. With that, and with the planned highway between Kicevo and Gostivar, the entire east-west corridor will be completed with modern roads.

In an interview, Nikoloski said that implementation of infrastructure projects reached 74 percent in just the first four months of the year.