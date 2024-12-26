 Skip to main content
02.01.2025
Thursday, 2 January 2025

More arrests in the State Lottery scandal

Macedonia

26.12.2024

Several additional arrests were made in the growing scandal involving the management of the State Lottery, which was under the grasp of former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi – now a fugitive from justice.

Artan Ajrulai, head of a copier importing company from Kumanovo, was arrested today. He received contracts to procure television sets, printers and various IT equipment, but the goods can’t be found. The value of the missing equipment is estimated at 22 million denars.

Additionally, an employee of the Financial Police was also arrested for his involvement in the case. The allegation here is misuse of public funds. The information was revealed by Finance Minister Gordana Dimitrieska – Kocoska during the Parliament question time session today.

