The set of laws related to the construction of Corridors 8 and 10d will be adopted and the project will be realized, Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi said on Friday, responding to journalists’ inquiry as to what will happen if the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (SCPC) does find irregularities within the contract with the construction companies.

He stressed that there is no going back and that the issue is closed.

” We have one of the world’s most renowned construction companies to execute the project, and that is the US Bechtel in consortium with the Turkish Enka. Regarding the SCPC, at the moment I would only ask them to be more expedient. We have operational institutions – the SCPC, the Public Prosecution Office, the courts – so, let them do their job”, Bekteshi stated.