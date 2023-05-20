Elena Docevska Bozinovska, a long-term professional employed at the Macedonian Parliament, who was wrongfully arrested and spent several months in prison in 2017 on charges of inciting violence on April 27, 2017, when a mass of protesters broke into the parliament, won the legal battle at the European Court on Human Rights.

Docevska Bozinovska is the first plaintiff to complete the proceedings at the court in Strasbourg, among many wrongfully convicted asking for protection from the European Court on Human Rights.