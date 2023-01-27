The Ministry of Transport and Communications will today hold a public opening of the bids submitted to the call for financial support for new airlines from Skopje International Airport and Ohrid St. Paul the Apostle for the period from 2023 to the end of 2025.

On the call that was open from December 20 last year until yesterday, unlike the previous ones, more airlines can be chosen.

For this year, 1.1 million euros are planned for financial support for new airlines.

The financial support, according to the call, will be awarded according to the criteria for ranking the new destinations in the following order: the period of operation of the destination, the number of weekly flights, the attractiveness of the airport to which it operates, the number of seats offered for sale.