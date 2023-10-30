Marko Bislimovski, President of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), has announced that the price of heating in Skopje will see a limited increase, not exceeding five percent, starting from November 1.

In an interview with Sitel, Bislimovski explained that this increase would translate to approximately EUR 1 per household. He cited factors such as rising inflation, increased costs of operational materials for all companies, and adjustments in the minimum wage to justify the modest price adjustment. As a result, the average apartment in Skopje can expect an increase of around Mden 50-60 (equivalent to EUR 1).