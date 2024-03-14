The chair of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, Aleksandar Petlichkovski, announced on Thursday that children who have received three doses of the DTaP vaccine for whooping cough (pertussis) will be permitted to attend kindergarten. However, they must receive the fourth dose of the vaccine no earlier than six months after the third dose.

According to Petlichkovski, “Children who have received three vaccines within the past six months and are due for revaccination, typically recommended after one year, will now have this period shortened to six months. These children, having completed the three-dose series within this six-month timeframe, may attend kindergartens with the stipulation that they receive the fourth dose six months after the third.”

He emphasized the concerning state of whooping cough in the country, labeling it as “not good” and “unstable,” attributing it to years of irresponsible behavior. Petlichkovski expressed dismay over the fact that only 50 percent of kindergarten children are vaccinated, deeming it detrimental to the nation and signaling a need for significant intervention.

Petlichkovski revealed alarming statistics, citing over 170 cases of whooping cough among children and adults in Skopje alone, and over 200 cases nationwide, with expectations of a rise in figures. He hinted at the possibility of recommending stricter epidemiological measures in the following weeks, contingent upon the evolution of the situation.