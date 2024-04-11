The Surgery Clinic in Skopje has closed its operating rooms for the past three days after an important compressor device has broken down, informed the Healthcare Commission of VMRO-DPMNE.

Patients in need of urgent, life saving operations, were not able to receive the necessary care. It’s not acceptable to see this happen at the highest level of medical treatment in the country, the commission said in a statement, accusing the Healthcare Ministry of failing to inform the public about this calamity.

The Ministry acknowledged the problem, but insisted that it was only elective surgeries that were canceled.