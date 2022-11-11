Edward Joseph, an American expert and a good connoisseur of the Balkans from Johns Hopkins University believes that the region should redouble cooperation for greater support from the current administration, given that the outcome of the congressional elections, at least for now, does not indicate that there will be drastic changes in the course of foreign policy in congressional committees, Voice of America reports.

Asked how Macedonia should unite around a possible change to the Constitution, a condition, in order to continue negotiations for EU membership because otherwise it would mean the termination of the EU perspective of the country, Joseph believes that the view should be directed towards Washington.