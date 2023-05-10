The Constitutional Court today determined that illegally obtained wiretaps were admissible as evidence in the trials against former VMRO-DPMNE officials. In many of the politically motivated trials that started after 2015, the wiretaps, of dubious origin and authenticity, were the only bit of evidence against the defendants.

Defense attorney Vladimir Ilievski, whose wife, former Interior Minister Gordana Jankuloska, faces a long prison sentence based only on illegal wiretaps, said that the decision of the Constitutional Court is illegitimate. He said that the head of the court, judge Dobrila Kacarska, should have recused herself. Kacarska holds this position after dutifully following orders from the SDSM party to sentence opposition officials based on the wiretaps, which eventually led to her promotion.