Today we are visiting Tetovo’s Lavce and the churches of St. Atanasij and St. Gjorgija on the occasion of the St. Atanasij holiday. It was an honor for me to talk with Tetovo people about the difficult life and the changes that must happen for Macedonia to move forward. The government promised us the EU, but it plunged it into the company of Suriname and Tunisia according to the crime and corruption index. It is clear that the government must fall, the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hrstijan Mickoski, wrote on Facebook.