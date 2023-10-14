VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski promised that a high priority for the next Government will be to build a clinical center in Stip. The major city is stuck with an endless reconstruction of its hospital, that completely stopped under the DUI – SDSM Government/

This institution was planned to service about half a million people. We spoke with the healthcare workers here and determined their problems. It will take 5 to 6 years to build the personnel capacity to meet the needs of the region and have between 400 and 500 thousand people use the services of the future clinical hospital in Stip, Mickoski said, during a joint press conference with Stip Mayor Ivan Jordanov.

The SDSM led Government blocked plans to build an international airport near Stip and delayed the opening of the nearly finished Skopje – Stip highway. The badly delayed work on the hospital and the planned clinical center is another way in which this key city in Macedonia’s east was neglected over the past six years.