The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, announced that the party will conduct a constitutive session of the Republican Election Headquarters tomorrow, marking the official commencement of the campaign.
Mickoski also stated that there is an open call for the election of a presidential candidate. Interested individuals can submit their applications until February 21 and, if they meet the specified conditions, participate in the convention.
The presidential candidate election convention is scheduled for March 2, announced Mickoski. An advertisement is currently in place, inviting individuals who meet the specified conditions to submit their applications by February 21.
