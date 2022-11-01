VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the ANB security service – which dates back to the communist era UDBA or UBK – is wiretapping the opposition.

The UBK, now ANB, is the gravedigger of all Macedonian governments so far. They all fell because of their unprincipled marriage of interest or abuse of the secret services. This current government is in power because the UBK was massively abused for wiretapping. That is the only reason why Gruevski fell, Nikoloski said during an Alfa TV interview.

Nikoloski added that the now ruling SDSM – DUI coaliiton squandered its chance to reform the secret service. “They quickly got drunk on the power of the secret service and began abusing it again. They are wiretapping me, our President Mickoski, they have physical surveillance on us, on other party members, Nikoloski added.

He asked the services to do their actual job, such as investigating the source of funding of nationalist Bulgarian clubs in Macedonia, which Nikoloski said is done by a Bulgarian tycoon with the goal of creating divisions in Macedonia.