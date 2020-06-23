Environmenalists warn that the REK Bitola coal plant has doubled its emissions of sulfur dioxide in a matter of a year. According to the Eko-Svest group, Macedonia’s main power plant went from emitting 52.823 tons o fthe dangerous substance in 2018 to 105.431 tons in 2019.

This makes REK Bitola the worst emitter of sulfur dioxide in the region, and possibly in Europe, the organization says.

It calculates that the emission levels are 2,5 times above the maximum allowed limit, pushing Macedonia further away from meeting European requirements.